Everest Group (NYSE:EG) Upgraded at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Free Report) to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Everest Group from $394.00 to $398.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Everest Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Everest Group from $405.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Everest Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Everest Group from $372.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $389.80.

Everest Group stock opened at $335.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $336.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $343.58. The firm has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. Everest Group has a 1 year low of $320.00 and a 1 year high of $407.30.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $17.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.14 by $2.22. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Everest Group had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $16.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Everest Group will post 47.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.46%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Everest Group by 1,863.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 25,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,137,000 after purchasing an additional 23,924 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 148.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Everest Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 42,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,633,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

