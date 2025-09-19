Evergy Inc. $EVRG Stake Boosted by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Evergy were worth $3,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Evergy by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,737,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,749,000 after purchasing an additional 392,361 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in Evergy by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 140,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,710,000 after purchasing an additional 17,477 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Evergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Evergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,728,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Evergy by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 124,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,558,000 after buying an additional 26,086 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EVRG opened at $71.28 on Friday. Evergy Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.00 and a 52-week high of $73.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.15 and its 200-day moving average is $68.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.58.

Evergy ( NASDAQ:EVRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 14.29%.The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Evergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.920-4.120 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Evergy Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.35%.

In related news, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.33, for a total transaction of $578,640.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,092.67. This trade represents a 94.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EVRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Evergy from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $78.00 price target on Evergy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Evergy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.44.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

