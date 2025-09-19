Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLVW) Trading Up 6.6% – Time to Buy?

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLVW – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.88 and last traded at $0.81. 50,478 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 54,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.76.
Evolv Technologies Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.45.
Evolv Technologies Company Profile
Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.
