Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EXEL. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Zacks Research cut shares of Exelixis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Exelixis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.42.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exelixis

Exelixis Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of Exelixis stock opened at $40.45 on Wednesday. Exelixis has a 12-month low of $25.17 and a 12-month high of $49.62. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.67.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. Exelixis had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The company had revenue of $568.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Exelixis has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelixis will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Exelixis

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $559,000. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Exelixis by 357.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 12,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 9,658 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in Exelixis by 187.8% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 104,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 68,299 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,328,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,241,000 after purchasing an additional 478,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.