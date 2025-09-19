Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Morgan Stanley

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Exelixis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $40.45 on Wednesday. Exelixis has a 12 month low of $25.17 and a 12 month high of $49.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.67. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.32.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. Exelixis had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $568.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Exelixis has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exelixis will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Exelixis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,310,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Exelixis by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,893,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926,884 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Exelixis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,099,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Exelixis by 120.5% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,047,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Exelixis by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,572,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

