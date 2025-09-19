Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE Shares Sold by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC reduced its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,801 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 29,950 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $5,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Expedia Group by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,610 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Expedia Group by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 177,934 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $29,911,000 after acquiring an additional 63,244 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth $2,261,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Expedia Group by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,838 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXPE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $174.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.63.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.88, for a total transaction of $175,409.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,477,971.68. This represents a 6.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 2,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total value of $546,405.06. Following the sale, the insider owned 74,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,297,902.69. This trade represents a 3.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,816 shares of company stock worth $2,009,132. 9.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $221.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $201.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $130.01 and a one year high of $229.00. The company has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.57.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The online travel company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.11. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 56.25% and a net margin of 7.94%.The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Expedia Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 28th. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is 19.61%.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Featured Articles

