Exro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXROF) versus Timken (NYSE:TKR) Critical Contrast

Exro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXROF) and Timken (NYSE:TKR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.1% of Timken shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of Timken shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Exro Technologies and Timken, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exro Technologies 2 3 0 0 1.60 Timken 0 7 4 0 2.36

Profitability

Timken has a consensus price target of $79.82, indicating a potential upside of 0.84%. Given Timken’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Timken is more favorable than Exro Technologies.

This table compares Exro Technologies and Timken’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exro Technologies -1,420.35% -109.03% -61.37% Timken 6.86% 11.78% 5.52%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Exro Technologies and Timken”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exro Technologies $16.84 million 0.59 -$210.86 million ($0.47) -0.04 Timken $4.57 billion 1.21 $352.70 million $4.40 17.99

Timken has higher revenue and earnings than Exro Technologies. Exro Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Timken, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Exro Technologies has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Timken has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Timken beats Exro Technologies on 14 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exro Technologies

Exro Technologies Inc. focuses on developing generation power-control electronics in Canada. The company offers Exro Coil Driver, which allows the motor to switch between different operational profiles in real-time, as well as have multiple gears for scooters, electric bikes, recreational, light electric cars, motorcycles, fleet vans, electric buses, passenger vehicles, long-haul trucks, and industrial vehicles markets; and Exro Cell Driver, a stationary energy storage system for commercial and industrial energy storage applications. It also provides electric vehicle consulting and engineering services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings. This segment serves wind energy, agriculture, construction, food and beverage, metals and mining, automotive and truck, aerospace, rail, and other industries under the Timken, GGB, and Fafnir brands. Its Industrial Motion segment offers a portfolio of engineered products comprising industrial drives, automatic lubrication systems, linear motion products and systems, chains, belts, seals, couplings, filtration systems, and industrial clutches and brakes. It also provides industrial drivetrain and bearing repairing services. This segment serves a range of industries, such as solar energy, automation, construction, agriculture and turf, passenger rail, marine, aerospace, packaging and logistics, medical, and others under the Philadelphia Gear, Cone Drive, Rollon, Nadella, Groeneveld, BEKA, Diamond, Drives, Timken Belts, Spinea, Des-Case, Lagersmit, Lovejoy, and PT Tech brands. The Timken Company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in North Canton, Ohio.

