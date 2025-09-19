EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) Receives $18.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EZPW shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of EZCORP in a research note on Friday, August 1st.

In related news, Director Matthew W. Appel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $153,270.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 142,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,225.27. This trade represents a 5.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in EZCORP by 115.0% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 71,945 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 38,475 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in EZCORP by 178.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 11,069 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 7,089 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP grew its stake in EZCORP by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 30,271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 5,665 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in EZCORP by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 228,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after buying an additional 9,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in EZCORP by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,321,138 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,217,000 after purchasing an additional 118,641 shares during the period. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EZCORP stock opened at $17.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.63. EZCORP has a 12-month low of $10.56 and a 12-month high of $17.90.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $310.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.25 million. EZCORP had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 11.85%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EZCORP will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

