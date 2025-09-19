FactSet Research Systems Inc. $FDS Shares Acquired by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $4,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 60 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 4,200.0% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 187.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 95 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:FDS opened at $301.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $387.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $421.08. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $297.86 and a 52 week high of $499.87.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The business services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.13 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $596.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.32 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 23.30%.The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.74 EPS. FactSet Research Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.900-17.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 31.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on FDS. Raymond James Financial raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $415.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $503.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, June 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $390.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $424.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FDS

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.60, for a total transaction of $1,106,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 44 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,474.40. The trade was a 98.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 2,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.39, for a total transaction of $1,320,315.75. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,650.79. The trade was a 39.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,031 shares of company stock worth $5,825,481. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.