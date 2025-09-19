Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Robert W. Baird Analyst Says

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $260.00 to $262.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.34% from the stock’s previous close.

FERG has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Ferguson from $189.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ferguson from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Ferguson from $190.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ferguson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.71.

Ferguson stock opened at $229.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $45.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. Ferguson has a one year low of $146.00 and a one year high of $243.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ferguson by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferguson by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,381,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferguson by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 15,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after buying an additional 4,307 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

