Fiduciary Alliance LLC Acquires Shares of 26,776 AGNC Investment Corp. $AGNC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,779,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $821,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462,337 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 16,996,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589,020 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 7,395,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,845,000 after purchasing an additional 562,700 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 4,318,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,370,000 after purchasing an additional 752,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 3,428,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,843,000 after buying an additional 101,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

NASDAQ AGNC opened at $10.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.72 and its 200-day moving average is $9.39. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $10.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.37 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 11.50%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a sep 25 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1,408.0%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 423.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on AGNC shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $9.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Jones Trading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AGNC

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total value of $105,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 128,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,990.71. The trade was a 7.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Fisk sold 20,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total transaction of $195,682.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 112,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,410.25. This trade represents a 15.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.