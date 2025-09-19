Fiduciary Alliance LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. $PHM

Fiduciary Alliance LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,949 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 20.5% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 15,388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1,311.3% during the first quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 312,723 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,148,000 after acquiring an additional 290,564 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 8.6% during the first quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 41,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 103,800.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 42.1% during the first quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Price Performance

Shares of PHM opened at $134.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.11. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.07 and a fifty-two week high of $149.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.27.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.11. PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PHM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Zacks Research raised shares of PulteGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.46.

View Our Latest Research Report on PulteGroup

PulteGroup Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.