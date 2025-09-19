Fiduciary Alliance LLC Cuts Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Fiduciary Alliance LLC cut its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 502 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 419 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 506 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 4,652 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.98, for a total value of $191,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 22,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,735,712.66. This represents a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.50, for a total transaction of $200,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 113,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,937,881. This trade represents a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,066 shares of company stock valued at $14,182,963 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $480.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $181.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $471.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $450.27. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.46 and a 12-month high of $623.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.37 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.460-5.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 22.220-22.840 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $570.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $592.24.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

