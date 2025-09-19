Fiduciary Alliance LLC Grows Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August $PAUG

Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 82.3% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 1,591.3% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Trading Up 10.2%

Shares of BATS:PAUG opened at $42.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $820.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.48. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August has a 12-month low of $34.78 and a 12-month high of $41.16.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

