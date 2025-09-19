Fiduciary Alliance LLC Has $259,000 Holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF $SNSR

Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNSR. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $614,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 62,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 157,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,484,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter.
Global X Internet of Things ETF Trading Up 2.4%
NASDAQ:SNSR opened at $39.78 on Friday. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a 1-year low of $26.78 and a 1-year high of $39.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.72 million, a PE ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 1.24.
Global X Internet of Things ETF Company Profile
The Global X Internet of Things ETF (SNSR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index composed of developed market companies that facilitate the Internet of Things industry. SNSR was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.
