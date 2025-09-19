Fiduciary Alliance LLC Has $324,000 Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. $GNRC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,259 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Generac by 19.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Generac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Generac by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Generac by 20.8% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,962,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Generac

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total value of $906,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 552,966 shares in the company, valued at $100,202,968.86. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Generac Stock Performance

GNRC opened at $184.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.56. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.50 and a 52-week high of $203.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.63.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.32. Generac had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 7.91%.The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Generac has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GNRC has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $155.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Generac from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $219.00 target price (up previously from $138.00) on shares of Generac in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.56.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

