Fiduciary Alliance LLC Has $419,000 Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT

Fiduciary Alliance LLC decreased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 2,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Real Talk Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Real Talk Capital LLC now owns 12,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.4% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of TLT stock opened at $89.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.64. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $83.29 and a 1 year high of $99.33.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3281 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.