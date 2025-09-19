Fiduciary Alliance LLC Invests $217,000 in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF $ESGV

Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth $605,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth $428,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $754,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 112,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,030,000 after purchasing an additional 6,286 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Stock Performance

ESGV stock opened at $118.32 on Friday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $84.41 and a 52 week high of $112.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.67 and its 200 day moving average is $105.47. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.07.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

