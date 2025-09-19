Fiduciary Alliance LLC Invests $220,000 in Regions Financial Corporation $RF

Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,365 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 5.4% in the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,606,000 after buying an additional 15,652 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,428,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,762,000 after purchasing an additional 21,169 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 13.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 157,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 18,684 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 62.4% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 7,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at about $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Regions Financial

In other Regions Financial news, Director Roger W. Jenkins bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.48 per share, for a total transaction of $101,920.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,383 shares in the company, valued at $162,638.84. The trade was a 167.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $750,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 90,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,784.15. This represents a 24.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regions Financial Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $27.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.02. Regions Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $17.74 and a twelve month high of $27.96.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 21.81%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Corporation will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 49.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Regions Financial from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. DA Davidson increased their price target on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Stephens increased their price target on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.47.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

