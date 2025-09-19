Fiduciary Alliance LLC Invests $272,000 in Realty Income Corporation $O

Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in O. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $571,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 44,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 9,337 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,795,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 27,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $59.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Realty Income Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $50.71 and a fifty-two week high of $64.88.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 16.77%.The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2695 per share. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 313.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on O shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Realty Income

About Realty Income

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.