Fiduciary Alliance LLC Invests $287,000 in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF $DFAT

Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAT. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 12,985,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,598,000 after buying an additional 797,094 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 35.2% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,016,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,304,000 after buying an additional 784,895 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 343.5% in the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 617,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,814,000 after buying an additional 478,543 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,539,000. Finally, McMill Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,751,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $59.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.37. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52 week low of $44.01 and a 52 week high of $61.75.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

