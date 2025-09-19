Fiduciary Alliance LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Fiduciary Alliance LLC reduced its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,860 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,946 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 103.5% in the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 50.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $220.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.28. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52-week low of $204.66 and a 52-week high of $256.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 28.43%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNP. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Baird R W raised Union Pacific to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $251.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.38.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

