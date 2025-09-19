Fiduciary Alliance LLC Makes New $204,000 Investment in ONEOK, Inc. $OKE

Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 2,466.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $73.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.59. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.63 and a 52-week high of $118.07. The company has a market capitalization of $46.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.53 and its 200 day moving average is $82.67.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. ONEOK had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 11.06%.The company had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. ONEOK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.370-5.370 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.31%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OKE. Barclays set a $83.00 target price on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on ONEOK from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 29th. TD Cowen began coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on ONEOK from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.60.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

