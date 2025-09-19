Fiduciary Alliance LLC Makes New $239,000 Investment in Fidelity High Dividend ETF $FDVV

Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 299.5% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $45,000.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FDVV opened at $55.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.24. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $42.81 and a 1 year high of $55.85.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

