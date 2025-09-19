Fiduciary Alliance LLC Makes New $269,000 Investment in MicroStrategy Incorporated – 8% Series A Perpetual Strike Preferred Stock $STRK

Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated – 8.00% Series A Perpetual Strike Preferred Stock (NASDAQ:STRK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STRK. Argent Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MicroStrategy Incorporated – 8.00% Series A Perpetual Strike Preferred Stock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated – 8.00% Series A Perpetual Strike Preferred Stock in the first quarter valued at $887,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated – 8.00% Series A Perpetual Strike Preferred Stock in the first quarter valued at $2,431,000.
MicroStrategy Incorporated – 8.00% Series A Perpetual Strike Preferred Stock Stock Up 2.8%
STRK stock opened at $93.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.33. MicroStrategy Incorporated – 8.00% Series A Perpetual Strike Preferred Stock has a 12-month low of $79.25 and a 12-month high of $129.48.
MicroStrategy Incorporated – 8.00% Series A Perpetual Strike Preferred Stock Dividend Announcement
