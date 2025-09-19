Fiduciary Alliance LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 294,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,183,000 after purchasing an additional 17,398 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 272,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,071,000 after purchasing an additional 4,708 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Consulting LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Consulting LLC now owns 11,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,343.3% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 96,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,585,000 after purchasing an additional 89,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HFG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $100.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.49. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $95.74 and a 12 month high of $101.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.13 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

