Fiduciary Alliance LLC Purchases 1,562 Shares of Sanofi $SNY

Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Eastern Bank increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 619.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Brentview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Trading Up 1.5%

SNY opened at $47.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $117.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.94. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $44.73 and a fifty-two week high of $60.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.91 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 21.47%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNY. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

