Fiduciary Alliance LLC Purchases 383 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. $DD

Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 6.5% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 102,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,016,000 after acquiring an additional 6,277 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 38.7% during the second quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 7,761 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 20,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 1.8% during the second quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 10,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.7% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 8,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.25.

Insider Activity

In other DuPont de Nemours news, SVP Steven P. Larrabee sold 43,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total transaction of $3,334,361.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 38,585 shares in the company, valued at $2,977,604.45. The trade was a 52.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,208 shares of company stock worth $5,714,861. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

NYSE DD opened at $78.16 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $53.77 and a one year high of $90.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.99 and a 200 day moving average of $70.98. The company has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.29, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.41.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.54%.DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. DuPont de Nemours has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.400-4.400 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.150-1.150 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently -348.94%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Further Reading

