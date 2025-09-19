Fiduciary Alliance LLC Purchases New Stake in NuScale Power Corporation $SMR

Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MFG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,829,000. MRA Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Fox Hill Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 29.1% in the second quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 121,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after buying an additional 27,462 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 84.5% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 6.7% in the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,402,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,014,000 after buying an additional 149,875 shares in the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NuScale Power alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NuScale Power

In other news, Director Corp Fluor sold 1,193,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $46,486,980.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 12,457,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,235,477.65. This represents a 8.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Carl M. Fisher sold 18,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $808,164.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 90,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,033,452.96. The trade was a 16.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,590,940 shares of company stock valued at $97,907,007. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

NuScale Power Trading Up 5.3%

SMR stock opened at $38.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.69. NuScale Power Corporation has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $53.50. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of -31.98 and a beta of 2.03.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 221.07% and a positive return on equity of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.49 million. Equities analysts forecast that NuScale Power Corporation will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SMR. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on NuScale Power in a report on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas raised NuScale Power to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Bank of America began coverage on NuScale Power in a report on Thursday, August 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. CLSA set a $41.00 price objective on NuScale Power and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Northland Capmk raised NuScale Power to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.09.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NuScale Power

About NuScale Power

(Free Report)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NuScale Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuScale Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.