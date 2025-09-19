Fiduciary Alliance LLC Purchases Shares of 4,309 Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF $RFG

Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 144.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, Vista Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $426,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF stock opened at $51.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.00 million, a P/E ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.39. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $37.89 and a 52 week high of $53.78.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF Profile

Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.