Fiduciary Alliance LLC Purchases Shares of 4,309 Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF $RFG

Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 144.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, Vista Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $426,000.
Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF Stock Up 1.4%
Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF stock opened at $51.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.00 million, a P/E ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.39. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $37.89 and a 52 week high of $53.78.
Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF Profile
Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Why Seagate Is Wall Street’s New Favorite AI Infrastructure Play
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- 3 AI Infrastructure Stocks With Upside After the Summer Rally
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Can Advantage2 Help Overcome D-Wave’s Share Price Plateau?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.