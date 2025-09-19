Fiduciary Alliance LLC Raises Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. $YUM

Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 151.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 156,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,657,000 after purchasing an additional 94,355 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at about $270,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at about $939,000. First National Bank Sioux Falls purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 353,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,564,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares during the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Trading Down 2.0%

YUM stock opened at $145.26 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.13 and a 1-year high of $163.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.29 and its 200 day moving average is $147.79. The stock has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.73.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.02). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.11% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 12,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.24, for a total transaction of $1,811,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.80, for a total transaction of $1,074,964.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 102,893 shares in the company, valued at $15,413,371.40. The trade was a 6.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,192 shares of company stock valued at $5,346,507 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on YUM. Melius began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.23.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

