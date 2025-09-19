Fiduciary Alliance LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Entergy Corporation $ETR

Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Entergy by 275.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 6,733 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,592,000. Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 335.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 20,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 15,622 shares during the period. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entergy Stock Down 0.4%

ETR stock opened at $87.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.60. Entergy Corporation has a one year low of $63.18 and a one year high of $92.40.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 14.35%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. Entergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 59.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ETR. Barclays dropped their target price on Entergy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Entergy in a report on Thursday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Entergy in a report on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Entergy from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $86.00 price objective on Entergy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.87.

Insider Activity at Entergy

In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 4,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $403,901.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,279. The trade was a 57.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

