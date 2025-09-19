Fiduciary Alliance LLC Reduces Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF $SCHB

Fiduciary Alliance LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,053 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rebalance LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 11,949,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,280,000 after purchasing an additional 478,833 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 11,901,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,159 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 9,013,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,053,000 after purchasing an additional 70,735 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 8,614,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,466,000 after purchasing an additional 84,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 8,238,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,374,000 after purchasing an additional 72,697 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $25.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.01. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $25.71. The company has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.03.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

