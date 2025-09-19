Fiduciary Alliance LLC Sells 1,752 Shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF $BLOK

Fiduciary Alliance LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,752 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLOK. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 252.6% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 81,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after buying an additional 58,229 shares during the last quarter. Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,865,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 16.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 345,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,719,000 after buying an additional 49,624 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 24.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 207,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,671,000 after buying an additional 40,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 48.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 82,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after buying an additional 26,881 shares during the last quarter.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA BLOK opened at $66.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.09. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.50. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a twelve month low of $31.32 and a twelve month high of $67.14.

About Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

