Fiduciary Alliance LLC Sells 495 Shares of The Clorox Company $CLX

Fiduciary Alliance LLC decreased its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in Clorox by 140.7% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $124.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.59. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $116.53 and a fifty-two week high of $171.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.63. Clorox had a return on equity of 377.86% and a net margin of 11.40%.The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-6.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 22nd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLX shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Clorox from $150.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Clorox from $150.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays cut their price target on Clorox from $129.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Clorox from $167.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $142.18.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Clorox

Insider Activity at Clorox

In other news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 15,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.78, for a total transaction of $1,861,774.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 54,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,475.38. This represents a 21.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Clorox

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.