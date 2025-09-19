Fiduciary Alliance LLC Sells 506 Shares of Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

Fiduciary Alliance LLC lessened its position in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VLO. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 22,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after buying an additional 8,257 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $2,331,000. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 6,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 4,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $164.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.47.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $163.90 on Friday. Valero Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $99.00 and a twelve month high of $165.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.62. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 188.33%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

