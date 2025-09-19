Fiduciary Alliance LLC Sells 730 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV

Fiduciary Alliance LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 82.0% in the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

USMV opened at $93.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.66. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $83.99 and a 1 year high of $95.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

