Fiduciary Alliance LLC Takes $209,000 Position in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,276 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 125.2% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 286 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 285.4% during the first quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on SBUX. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Starbucks from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.40.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $83.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.00. Starbucks Corporation has a 1-year low of $75.50 and a 1-year high of $117.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 7.18% and a negative return on equity of 36.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.17%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

