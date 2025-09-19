Fiduciary Alliance LLC Takes $223,000 Position in GXO Logistics, Inc. $GXO

Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GXO. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 2,460.7% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of GXO opened at $51.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 96.44, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.65. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.46 and a 1 year high of $63.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 0.50%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GXO shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on GXO Logistics from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on GXO Logistics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on GXO Logistics from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

GXO Logistics Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

