Fiduciary Alliance LLC Takes Position in Fastenal Company $FAST

Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 5,330.0% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 5,661.5% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Trading Up 0.2%

FAST opened at $47.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.40, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.82. Fastenal Company has a 12 month low of $34.69 and a 12 month high of $50.63.

Fastenal Cuts Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 14th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 15.30%.Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 29th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 84.62%.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 48,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total transaction of $2,341,188.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 11,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,834. This represents a 80.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $333,000.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,994 shares in the company, valued at $583,747.98. The trade was a 36.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,230 shares of company stock valued at $5,288,364 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FAST. Stephens upped their price objective on Fastenal from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Fastenal from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $82.00 price target on Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.82.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

