Fiduciary Alliance LLC Takes Position in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter worth $37,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of LRCX opened at $126.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Lam Research Corporation has a 12-month low of $56.32 and a 12-month high of $128.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.76.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 58.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 24th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LRCX. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $92.00 price target (down from $94.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.96.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

