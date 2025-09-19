Financial Analysis: Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) & Reliance (NYSE:RS)

Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO – Get Free Report) and Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) are both large-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Rio Tinto and Reliance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Rio Tinto alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rio Tinto N/A N/A N/A Reliance 5.39% 10.48% 7.37%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.3% of Rio Tinto shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.3% of Reliance shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Reliance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rio Tinto 0 4 3 2 2.78 Reliance 0 4 3 0 2.43

This is a summary of current ratings for Rio Tinto and Reliance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Rio Tinto currently has a consensus price target of $73.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.76%. Reliance has a consensus price target of $328.80, indicating a potential upside of 14.31%. Given Rio Tinto’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Rio Tinto is more favorable than Reliance.

Risk and Volatility

Rio Tinto has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reliance has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Rio Tinto pays an annual dividend of $2.95 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Reliance pays an annual dividend of $4.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Rio Tinto pays out 45.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Reliance pays out 35.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Reliance has increased its dividend for 15 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rio Tinto and Reliance”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rio Tinto $53.66 billion 1.45 $11.55 billion $6.45 9.61 Reliance $13.84 billion 1.09 $875.20 million $13.70 21.00

Rio Tinto has higher revenue and earnings than Reliance. Rio Tinto is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Reliance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Reliance beats Rio Tinto on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rio Tinto

(Get Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting. The Copper segment engages in mining and refining of copper, gold, silver, molybdenum, and other by-products and exploration activities. The Minerals segment is involved in mining and processing of borates, titanium dioxide feedstock, and iron concentrate and pellets; diamond mining, sorting, and marketing; and development projects for battery materials, such as lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines; and refineries, smelters, processing plants and power, and shipping facilities. Rio Tinto Group was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Reliance

(Get Free Report)

Reliance, Inc. operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries. It sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, which primarily include small machine shops and fabricators. The company was formerly known as Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. and changed its name to Reliance, Inc. in February 2024. Reliance, Inc. was founded in 1939 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.