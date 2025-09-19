Financial Contrast: Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) vs. Andatee China Marine Fuel Services (OTCMKTS:AMCF)

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) and Andatee China Marine Fuel Services (OTCMKTS:AMCF – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Phillips 66 and Andatee China Marine Fuel Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phillips 66 0 11 8 1 2.50 Andatee China Marine Fuel Services 0 0 0 0 0.00

Phillips 66 presently has a consensus target price of $136.44, indicating a potential upside of 3.82%. Given Phillips 66’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Phillips 66 is more favorable than Andatee China Marine Fuel Services.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phillips 66 $145.50 billion 0.37 $2.12 billion $4.16 31.59 Andatee China Marine Fuel Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Phillips 66 and Andatee China Marine Fuel Services”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Phillips 66 has higher revenue and earnings than Andatee China Marine Fuel Services.

Profitability

This table compares Phillips 66 and Andatee China Marine Fuel Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phillips 66 1.27% 4.87% 1.90% Andatee China Marine Fuel Services N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.9% of Phillips 66 shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Phillips 66 shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 51.9% of Andatee China Marine Fuel Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Phillips 66 beats Andatee China Marine Fuel Services on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas. The Chemicals segment produces and markets ethylene and other olefin products; aromatics and styrenics products, such as benzene, cyclohexane, styrene, and polystyrene; and various specialty chemical products, including organosulfur chemicals, solvents, catalysts, and chemicals used in drilling and mining. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products, such as gasolines, distillates, aviation, and renewable. The M&S segment purchases for resale and markets refined petroleum products, including gasolines, distillates, and aviation fuels. This segment also manufactures and markets specialty products, such as base oils and lubricants. Phillips 66 was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Andatee China Marine Fuel Services

Andatee China Marine Fuel Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, storage, distribution, and trading of blended marine fuel oil for cargo and fishing vessels in the People’s Republic of China. The company also produces customer specific products using its proprietary blending technology. It sells its products through distributors, as well as to retail customers in Liaoning, Shandong, Jiangsu, Shanghai, Guangdong, and Zhejiang Provinces. The company is based in Dalian, the People’s Republic of China.

