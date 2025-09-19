Financial Review: Charles River Associates (NASDAQ:CRAI) & FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN)

Charles River Associates (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) and FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Charles River Associates has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FTI Consulting has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Charles River Associates and FTI Consulting’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charles River Associates 7.93% 25.51% 9.12% FTI Consulting 6.82% 12.88% 7.90%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Charles River Associates 0 0 1 0 3.00 FTI Consulting 0 2 1 0 2.33

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Charles River Associates and FTI Consulting, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Charles River Associates currently has a consensus price target of $228.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.39%. FTI Consulting has a consensus price target of $175.50, suggesting a potential upside of 6.98%. Given Charles River Associates’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Charles River Associates is more favorable than FTI Consulting.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Charles River Associates and FTI Consulting”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Charles River Associates $687.41 million 2.03 $46.65 million $8.26 25.70 FTI Consulting $3.70 billion 1.44 $280.09 million $7.10 23.11

FTI Consulting has higher revenue and earnings than Charles River Associates. FTI Consulting is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Charles River Associates, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.1% of Charles River Associates shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.4% of FTI Consulting shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Charles River Associates shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of FTI Consulting shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Charles River Associates beats FTI Consulting on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Charles River Associates

CRA International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services worldwide. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues. The company also offers consulting services, including research and analysis, expert testimony, and support in litigation and regulatory proceedings in the areas of finance, accounting, economics, insurance, and forensic accounting and investigations to corporate clients and attorneys. In addition, it offers management consulting services comprising strategy development, performance improvement, corporate strategy and portfolio analysis, estimation of market demand, environmental, social and corporate governance and sustainability strategy and analysis, design and implementation of auction and bidding, new product pricing strategies, survey and market research, valuation of intellectual property and other assets, assessment of competitors’ actions, and analysis of new sources of supply. The company serves various industries, including communications and media; consumer, health, and wellness products; energy; entertainment and leisure; financial services; healthcare; life sciences; manufacturing and industries; natural resources; retail and distribution; technology; and transportation. CRA International, Inc. was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services. The Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers construction and environmental solutions, data and analytics, disputes, health solutions, and risk and investigation services. The Economic Consulting segment provides antitrust and competition economics, financial economics, and international arbitration services. The Technology segment offers corporate legal department consulting; e-discovery and expertise; and information governance, privacy, and security services. The Strategic Communications segment provides corporate reputation, financial communications, and public affairs services. It serves aerospace and defense, airlines and aviation, blockchain and digital assets, chemicals, construction and environmental solutions, energy, financial services, food and agriculture, healthcare and life sciences, hospitality, gaming and leisure, automotive and industrial, insurance, mining, private equity, power and renewable, public sector and government contracts, real estate, retail and consumer products, telecom, media and technology, and transportation and logistics sectors. FTI Consulting, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

