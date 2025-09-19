Financial Review: INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL (NYSE:IVR) versus Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS)

INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL (NYSE:IVR – Get Free Report) and Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.5% of INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.4% of Altisource Portfolio Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Altisource Portfolio Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL and Altisource Portfolio Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL 13.77% 30.04% 2.91% Altisource Portfolio Solutions -4.10% N/A -8.68%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL $286.55 million 1.72 $59.88 million $0.40 18.60 Altisource Portfolio Solutions $160.13 million 0.76 -$35.64 million ($4.36) -2.53

This table compares INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL and Altisource Portfolio Solutions”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL has higher revenue and earnings than Altisource Portfolio Solutions. Altisource Portfolio Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL and Altisource Portfolio Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL 0 3 0 0 2.00 Altisource Portfolio Solutions 0 0 0 0 0.00

INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL currently has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 0.81%. Given INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL is more favorable than Altisource Portfolio Solutions.

Volatility & Risk

INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL beats Altisource Portfolio Solutions on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests, finances, and manages mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S. government agency or federally chartered corporation; RMBS and CMBS that are not issued or guaranteed by the United States government agency or federally chartered corporation; the United States treasury securities; real estate-related financing arrangements; to-be-announced securities forward contracts to purchase RMBS; and commercial mortgage loans. It has elected to be taxed as a REIT and would be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through Servicer and Real Estate, and Origination segments. The Servicer and Real Estate segment offers property preservation, inspection, title insurance and settlement, real estate valuation, foreclosure trustee, and residential and commercial construction inspection and risk mitigation services. This segment provides Hubzu, an online real estate auction platform, as well as real estate auction, real estate brokerage, and asset management services; Equator, a software-as-a-service technology to manage real estate owned, short sales, foreclosure, bankruptcy, and eviction processes; a vendor invoicing and payment system; RentRange, a single and multi-family rental data, analytics, and rent-based valuation solution; REALSynergy, a commercial loan servicing platform; and NestRange, an automated residential valuation model and analytics solution. The Origination segment offers loan fulfillment, certification and certification insurance services, management services. In addition, it provides Lendors One Loan Automation, a marketplace to order services and a tool to automate components of the loan manufacturing process; TrelixAI, a technology to manage the workflow and automate components of the loan fulfillment, pre and post close quality, and service transfer processes; and ADMS, a document management and data analytics delivery platform. The company serves financial institutions, government-sponsored enterprises, banks, asset managers, servicers, investors, property management firms, real estate brokerages, insurance companies, mortgage bankers, originators, and correspondent and private money lenders. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

