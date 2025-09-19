Financial Survey: Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) versus USData (OTCMKTS:USDC)

USData (OTCMKTS:USDC – Get Free Report) and Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares USData and Oracle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets USData N/A N/A N/A Oracle 21.08% 72.93% 8.54%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for USData and Oracle, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score USData 0 0 0 0 0.00 Oracle 0 9 24 2 2.80

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Oracle has a consensus price target of $303.44, suggesting a potential upside of 2.28%. Given Oracle’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Oracle is more favorable than USData.

42.4% of Oracle shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of USData shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 42.2% of Oracle shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares USData and Oracle”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio USData N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Oracle $57.40 billion 14.69 $12.44 billion $4.32 68.67

Oracle has higher revenue and earnings than USData.

Summary

Oracle beats USData on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About USData

USDATA Corp. operates as an independent, global supplier of industrial automation software tools, applications, and consulting services designed to provide businesses with the knowledge and control needed to perfect the products they produce and the processes they manage. USDATA Corp. develops, markets, and supports component-based software products for customers requiring enterprise-wide, open solutions for the industrial automation markets. These software products provide customers real-time computer applications that enable interactive, dynamic, and graphical interfaces to industrial operations. These applications collect, consolidate, and communicate information about an automated process, typically drawn from complex operating sources or from multiple sites throughout an enterprise; and enable the user to interact with and control critical processes. The real-time information provided by its products is intended to enable customers to reduce operating costs, improve product quality, and increase overall throughput and productivity. USDATA’s FactoryLink is a process knowledge and control solution where as its Xfactory is a product knowledge and control software product. It serves customers in a variety of industries, including chemical, oil and gas, food, beverage, automotive, aerospace, telecommunications, electronics, transportation, and other industries. These customers are located in the United States, Europe, Canada, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. The company sells its products and services to end customers and systems integrators through distributors, original equipment manufacturer relationships, and direct sales. USDATA Corp. was founded in 1974 and is based in Richardson, Texas.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing. The company also offers cloud-based industry solutions for various industries; Oracle application licenses; and Oracle license support services. In addition, it provides cloud and license business' infrastructure technologies, such as the Oracle Database and MySQL Database; Java, a software development language; and middleware, including development tools and others. The company's cloud and license business' infrastructure technologies also comprise cloud-based compute, storage, and networking capabilities; and Oracle autonomous database, MySQL HeatWave, Internet-of-Things, digital assistant, and blockchain. Further, it provides hardware products and other hardware-related software offerings, including Oracle engineered systems, enterprise servers, storage solutions, industry-specific hardware, virtualization software, operating systems, management software, and related hardware services; and consulting and customer services. The company markets and sells its cloud, license, hardware, support, and services offerings directly to businesses in various industries, government agencies, and educational institutions, as well as through indirect channels. The company has a collaboration with Amdocs Limited to empower customers on their journey towards cloud and digital adoption. Oracle Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

