Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Acquires New Position in Hayward Holdings, Inc. $HAYW

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 11,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HAYW. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward during the fourth quarter valued at about $538,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward during the fourth quarter valued at about $540,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Hayward by 767.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 89,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 79,050 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward during the fourth quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,963,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Eifion Jones sold 20,000 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 287,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,739,311.50. The trade was a 6.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 60,571 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $924,919.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 623,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,521,455.80. This trade represents a 8.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,142 shares of company stock valued at $2,347,527 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Hayward Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of HAYW stock opened at $15.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.31. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $16.87.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $299.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.17 million. Hayward had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Hayward has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Hayward from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hayward presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Hayward Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

