Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Acquires Shares of 13,376 First BanCorp. $FBP

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,376 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FBP. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in First BanCorp. during the 1st quarter valued at $28,344,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the 1st quarter worth $15,963,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 381.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 948,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,626,000 after purchasing an additional 751,413 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 132.7% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 733,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,632,000 after purchasing an additional 418,168 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 1,445.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 430,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,249,000 after purchasing an additional 402,488 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at First BanCorp.

In other news, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $1,115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,059,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,627,898.10. The trade was a 4.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. Stock Up 2.5%

FBP stock opened at $22.25 on Friday. First BanCorp. has a twelve month low of $16.40 and a twelve month high of $22.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.24.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 24.71%.The company had revenue of $246.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First BanCorp. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on First BanCorp. from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Further Reading

