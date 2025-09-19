Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Acquires Shares of 1,898 BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. $BJ

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BJ. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other news, EVP Graham Luce sold 6,300 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.86, for a total transaction of $629,118.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 11,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,073.62. The trade was a 35.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Cichocki sold 58,436 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total transaction of $6,432,634.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 114,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,563,100.16. This trade represents a 33.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,461 shares of company stock worth $13,652,421 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective (up previously from $101.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.18.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

NYSE:BJ opened at $97.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.15. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.43 and a twelve month high of $121.10. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.40.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 30.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. BJ’s Wholesale Club has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Featured Articles

