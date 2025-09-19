Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Acquires Shares of 2,681 Crh Plc $CRH

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new stake in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,681 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRH. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CRH by 86.7% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CRH during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price (up previously from $108.00) on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of CRH from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

CRH Stock Performance

CRH stock opened at $112.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.99. The company has a market capitalization of $75.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.31. Crh Plc has a 1 year low of $76.75 and a 1 year high of $114.83.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.12). CRH had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. CRH’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Crh Plc will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

CRH Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.22%.

CRH Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

